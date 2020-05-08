When seeing Sara Ali Khan leave for London made Kareena Kapoor Khan upset about it

Sara Ali Khan leaving for college post vacation seemed to have upset Kareena Kapoor Khan. Here's what she said about it during one of her interviews.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always spoken highly of 's kids Sara Ali Khan and . In fact, Kareena and Sara have both often praised each other for their work, and otherwise as well. Now, we came across an interview of Kareena where she spoke about what it felt like when Sara went back to London post her vacation in Mumbai. In the interview, Kareena spoke about how she loves both Ibrahim and Sara dearly. It was then that she also added how when Sara was leaving for London, she was very upset and did not want her to leave given how close they are.

Sara was also a part of Kareena's radio talk show and it turned out to be super fun where they both had some lovely things to speak about each other and also made some revelations. During the same interview, Bebo had also spoke about Saif loving the atmosphere at home where they are all eating together and having one. She also quipped that it is also something she enjoys and that Saif feels it is something she has brought to the family.

On the work front, Kareena was gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha with before the lockdown came into place. None the less, we did get to see glimpses of the duo from the film and as it turns out, fans are super pepped up about it. We will also see her in Takht, however, with everything on a standstill, there is little known about the fate of films in the future.

