When Sara Ali Khan made headlines after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, from Bangkok trip, breakup to trolling

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his Kedarnath co-star Sara Ali Khan made headlines when friends of the late actor got talking about their affair, vacations and more. Read on!

Sara Ali Khan made her big Bollywood debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath and soon after the two started shooting for the film, rumours were rife that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were dating each other. However, the two never openly talked about it and before fans could get any confirmation, buzz was strong that the two have called it quits. Thereafter, post the release of Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant got busy with their own life, and post Sushant’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, Sara Ali Khan has been making headlines. Why?

Well, Sara was subjected to merciless online trolling post Sushant’s demise and to begin with, Sara Ali Khan made headlines when Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend came out in the open to reveal that Sara broke up with Sushant due to pressure from the Bollywood mafia. Thereafter, Sara also grabbed eyeballs when a friend revealed that Sara accompanied Sushant on his alleged boy’s trip to Bangkok. And so, today, we jotted down all the points and here, we bring to you all the times when Sara Ali Khan was trolled and also, grabbed headlines post SSR’s demise.



Sara Ali Khan and SSR’s Bangkok trip

Recently, in an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty had revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput had been to Thailand on a boy’s trip on which he spent Rs 70 lakhs. Later, late actor’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed informed that Sara Ali Khan, too, had accompanied Sushant and his friends on the trip and because Sara wanted it to remain a hush-hush affair, therefore, SSR booked a charter flight. Sabir said, “We were seven people -- Sushant, Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth Gupta, Kushal Zaveri, Abbas, Sushant’s bodyguard Mushtaq, and me. It was Sushant’s trip with his PRO team, Sara Ali Khan and two staff members. It was in December 2018 and we travelled by a private jet.” Adding, the friend said that first day all of them went to the beach together. “Only on the first day, all of us went to the beach. But later, Sushant and Sara were in the hotel for the rest of the trip, while his friends went out to explore. They stayed at a luxurious island hotel in Bangkok.”

Check out the post here:

Sara Ali Khan break-up with SSR

Post SSR’s demise, late actor’s friend Samuel Haokip came out in the open and talked about Sushant and Sara Ali Khan's relationship and confirmed that the two were indeed dating each other and revealed why they called it quits. Taking to Instagram, Samuel, calling their relationship 'rare', wrote, “I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships." Furthermore, Samuel revealed that after late actor's film 'Sonchiriya' released in theatres. Samuel also went on to question if the decision to break up was 'due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia'.

Team hits out at Sara Ali Khan for her affair with SSR

After SSR’s friend revealed that Sara and Sushant were inseparable during Kedarnath and that the two allegedly broke up due to pressure from the Bollywood mafia, Kangana Ranaut, who has been suspecting foul play in Sushant’s death, lashed out at Sara Ali Khan for taking undue advantage of ‘vulnerable outsiders’ and questioned "why these fancy nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?" Taking to Twitter, Team Kangana Ranaut wrote, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them?No wonder he fell for a vulture post that (sic)…”

Sara Ali Khan trolled for her Instagram post after SSR’s demise

After Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to dedicate a post for her first co-star and remembered him with heartwarming photos of the two from the sets of Kedarnath. Sharing a BTS photo from the sets of Kedarnath, Sara wrote, “Sushant Singh Rajput” followed by heart emoticons. However, soon after, fans of the late actor trolled Sara for her post as they blamed nepotism for sabotaging his career. One fan wrote, “Her father planned to defame shushant Singh Rajput when he’s not able to then the whole gang comes forward to kill shushant Sir,” and another user wrote, “Nepo kid.”

