When Sara Ali Khan 'melted' right away after meeting baby Jeh for the first time

Family always comes first for Sara Ali Khan and she has proved it time and again. The actress doesn’t miss out on a chance to spend time with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and even loves hanging out with daddy Saif Ali Khan. In fact, Sara also shares a great equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan and her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and is often seen creating memories with them. This isn’t all. Sara, who is quite active on social media, often shares cute pics of herself with Taimur and Jeh which are a treat for the fans.

Sara Ali Khan on her first meeting with Jeh

For the uninitiated, Saif and Kareena had welcomed their second son Jeh in February last year. And we have got our hands on an interview wherein the Pataudi princess had spoken about meeting Jeh for the first time. Talking to News18, Sara had called Jeh ‘a ball of cuteness’. She said, “He looked at me and smiled at me and I just melted”. The Love Aaj Kal actress also spoke about teasing her father about having a child in every decade of his life. “He is really very lucky to enjoy four different avatars of fatherhood (laughs). This child is going to bring even more joy and excitement to my father and Kareena’s life and I couldn’t be happier for them,” Sara was quoted saying.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming project

Talking about the work front, Sara, who was seen in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first project with Sara and he is all praises for her. Talking about Sara, Vikrant stated that she is full of energy and that her outlook towards work is refreshing. Besides, Sara will also be seen sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project. She even shared a pic with Vicky from the movie as she announced the wrap of the film and the two made for a stunning onscreen pair.