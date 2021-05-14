When Sara Ali Khan opened up on her equation with Kareena Kapoor; Revealed how her mum Amrita helped them bond

Sara Ali Khan admits being fond of Kareena Kapoor Khan and revealed that they share a cordial relation

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan had married , her equation with the latter’s kids Sara Ali Khan and had been the talk of the town. While there were endless speculations about Saif’s ex-wife Amrita Singh and Kareena’s equation as well, the two have always been respectful enough about each other and have maintained a cordial term. In fact, Bebo also share a great equation with Sara and Ibrahim and the latter two are also quite fond of the actress and her kids Taimur Ali Khan and the little one.

But did you know, Amrita played a key role in Sara and Kareena’s bond? The revelation was made by the Love Aaj Kal actress in one of her interviews. Opening up on her equation with Kareena, Sara said, “As far as our personal equation is concerned, I was clear from the beginning that anyone who makes my father happy – not specifically Kareena – makes me happy. Anyone, he loves, I love. I don’t need to know who that person is. It’s about my father. Having said that, Kareena and I became friends and have a healthy equation regardless of the fact that we’ve conducted ourselves with dignity. It’s also easy for me to love and accept Kareena because I have a mom, who makes me feel everything’s fine. She got me ready for my father’s wedding with Kareena. So when you have a mother saying, ‘Yeh earrings mat peheno, doosri chandbali peheno’... and if that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on.”

Interestingly, Sara had also admitted being a die-hard fan of Kareena’s character Poo from K3G. “I’ve been an avid Kareena Kapoor fan. So even today there’s an element of surprise that Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is my stepmother. People say I willed it to happen. I must have,” she had added. As of now, Sara is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re while Bebo will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

