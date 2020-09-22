  1. Home
When Sara Ali Khan revealed she was mistaken for a beggar as she danced on the streets during her vacay; WATCH

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
#SaraAliKhan is trending on Twitter, well for not the right reason because after Rhea Chakraborty allegedly revealed Sara Ali Khan’s name in the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned the Kedarnath actress and per reports, she is likely to appear sometime this week in front of the court. Not just Sara, Shraddha Kapoor, too, reportedly has been summoned by the NCB. Yes, while fans troll Sara Ali Khan for her alleged involvement in drugs, an old interview of the actor has surfaced online, wherein she goes on to share a funny anecdote about being mistaken for a beggar.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan recounts and revisits an incident wherein during one of her vacations with dad Saif Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh, she was mistaken for a beggar. That’s right! In a video that has gone viral online, Sara talks about how as a child, she was once mistaken for a beggar for dancing on the streets. “I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realised, ‘Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho…” Not just this, when Saif and Amrita came out of the shop, their help informed the parents that the passers by found Sara to be so ‘cute’ that they gave her money. In the video, Sara says, “My mother was like, ‘Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye.”

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Now she's a druggie! Lol

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Hahahahahahah. She's nawab's daughter not beggar. LOLZZZ

