When Sara Ali Khan spilled beans about her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan; Admitted being her avid fan

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who never misses out on a chance to make headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The Pataudi princess hails from a filmy family and is often seen spending quality time with her loved ones. In fact, Sara also shares a lovely equation with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kids Taimu Ali Khan and Jeh. Interestingly, ever since Saif has tied the knot with Kareena, Sara’s equation with the Jab We Met actress has been the talk of the town.

Sara Ali Khan on being Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan

And now, we have got our hands on a throwback interview of Sara wherein she had opened up on her equation with Kareena and even admitted being a big fan of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Talking to Filmfare about it. “Even today there’s an element of surprise that Poo (Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character) from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) is my stepmother. People say I willed it to happen. I must have. After Sridevi, I’m a Kareena Kapoor fan,” Sara was quoted saying.

Sara Ali Khan on her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Talking about their equation, Sara said anyone who makes her father happy, makes her happy as well. She further emphasized that she is friends with Kareena and that they share a healthy equation. The Love Aaj Kal actress also credited her mother for her healthy relationship with Bebo. Sara also recalled how Amrita Singh got her ready for Saif and Sara’s wedding. “If that’s the vibe at home, then you’re comfortable enough to take anything on,” she added.

Sara’s upcoming movies

Talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re. She has recently wrapped the shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie with Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark Sara’s first collaboration with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. “You’re one of the most humble, talented, and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you,” she wrote on Instagram. Besides, she is also working on Gaslight with Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

