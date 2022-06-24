When Sara Ali Khan spoke about being spitting image of Amrita Singh: I look like mom but I'm lot like dad Saif

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talented and promising actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she treats her fans with amazing photos. In her personal life, Sara is the proud daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. To everyone's surprise, Sara is the spitting image of her mother Amrita while her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is replica of young Saif.

In an interview with Times of India, Sara opened up on this and said, “The exact way in which I look like mom and Ibrahim looks like dad is not normal (laughs!) We are identical! Aisa nahi hai ke humme unki jhalak hai.” She added that they literally look like they did back in their youth and that is why people talk about it. She also confessed that it is a common discussion at her home as well.

Sara also revealed, “Interestingly, Ibrahim is a lot more calm and composed. He looks like my dad, but is a lot like my mom, while I look like mom, but I am a lot like my dad.” She went on to say that they talk about how our personalities have been swapped. “Humare personality aur faces mein adla badli ho gayi hai,” she concluded on a hilarious note.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy. The movie will mark Sara’s first collaboration with Vicky and she is all praises for the Manmarziyaan actor. Besides, Sara is also working on Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and the latter is excited about sharing the screen with the Pataudi princess. The actor will be working with Sara for the first time and he praised her for her approach to work.

