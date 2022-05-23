When Sara Ali Khan spoke about comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor at the beginning of their careers

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are among the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. Both the star kids ventured into the showbiz industry in 2018 and have managed to leave a mark with their respective debut films. Janhvi was seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak with Ishaan Khatter while Sara made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Ever since then, there have been frequent comparisons between Sara and Janvhi despite the fact that they share a good equation off the screen.

Sara Ali Khan on comparisons with Janhvi Kapoor

Recently, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Sara Ali Khan which was conducted at the beginning of her career. During the interview, Sara was quizzed about the comparisons with Janhvi, to which she responded saying that the comparisons are inevitable. She also asserted that they both are comfortable in their skins and wishes the best for Janhvi. The Pataudi princess emphasised that she has known Janhvi since she was in college and the two used to hang out together in Los Angeles and even in Bombay. Sara also mentioned that there is a mutual admiration between them. Talking to Filmfare Sara had stated, “The last time we met, someone had put up a comparison of us in sarees on Instagram. I asked her, ‘Did you see the latest?’ We’re comfortable in our own skins and respect each other. Also, we understand the industry. I understand that it’s inevitable for the media to compare us”.

Sara Ali Khan on her equation with Janhvi Kapoor

Interestingly, Sara and Janhvi continue to share a great bond and are often seen holidaying together. Of late when the Love Aaj Kal actress was quizzed about her equation with Janhvi, she stated that though they are not best friends, they have a lot in common especially the fact that they both are ambitious and career oriented. “Janhvi and I have much more in common than people might think. Ultimately, we both are ambitious, career-oriented and strong girls who have lost two years of our careers to the pandemic,” Sara had told ETimes.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's Work front

As of now, Janhvi Kapoor has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is working on Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal which will mark her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan. Besides, Janhvi will also be seen in Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Mili along with Good Luck Jerry. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is currently working on Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey.

