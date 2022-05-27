When Sara Ali Khan spoke about her relation with Saif Ali Khan: We discuss Hitler & Stalin more than films

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood. The diva has been making headlines ever since she made her debut with the 2018 release Kedarnath. Sara has not just been creating waves for her stunning looks, her unbelievable transformation, her fashion statements and her acting prowess, but her personal life has also been the talk of the town especially her equation with her father Saif Ali Khan, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

Sara Ali Khan on her equation with Saif Ali Khan

Amid this, in one of her interviews with Elle, the Pataudi princess had opened up on her equation with Saif Ali Khan and said that they both happen to be history nerds. She also stated that they both enjoy each other’s company. “I remember this vacation with him in Italy, which was all about pizza, pasta, culture, museums, music and plays – this is something my father and I really, really enjoy,” Sara was quoted saying. Talking about their love for history, the Love Aaj Kal actress asserted, “We laugh about that fact that we discuss Hitler and Stalin more than films and Bollywood”.

Furthermore, Sara has also been in awe of her father’s acting skills and believes that Saif has the talent of playing difficult characters with conviction.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Talking about the work front, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2021 release Atrangi Re which marked her first onscreen collaboration with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has recently created a buzz in the town as she collaborated with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie. Announcing the wrap, Sara was all praises for Vicky and wrote about how they bonded over Punjabi songs, bonfires, early morning drives and chai. “You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you,” she added. As of now, Sara is working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight wherein she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey.