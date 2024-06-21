When Shabana Azmi chased Mira Nair in 5-star restroom to work with her: ‘What does Rekha have that I don’t?’

Mira Nair has given the world some of the finest films of all time, including the 1996 film titled Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, featuring Rekha in the lead. This historic-erotic film was banned in India yet took the career of both Rekha and Mira to a whole new level and became a cult classic overseas.

Well, Shabana Azmi seems to have aspired to work with Mira but after barely getting anything, she eventually asked her what was so special about Rekha.

Shabana Azmi’s confrontation to Mira Nair

For the unversed, Azmi did work with Mira Nair on 2012’s political drama The Reluctant Fundamentalist but she had a very brief role. Leading this film were actors like Riz Ahmed, Liev Schreiber, Kate Hudson, and Keifer Sutherland. Recently, on the sidelines of the New York Indian Film Festival, Shabana said that she is still looking to get a major role in her movie.

When Mira asked Shabana about the memorable directors she has worked with in her glorious career of five decades, the Arth actress poked fun in her response and said that she has had a grouse with whom she is in talks to work for years now. "And finally, she gives me a tiny role that doesn’t do justice to our relationship or her faith in me, and that woman is sitting next to me," Shabana added.

Mira laughed and went on to share an anecdote of one of her early interactions with Shabana when she chased the filmmaker into a women’s room in a five-star hotel in Juhu and said, "What does Rekha have that I don’t have?" The director added, "Humari pyaar ki ladayi hui in that ladies' room." Mira, however, assured Shabana that they would work together again soon.

This is not the first time Shabana has spoken about being competitive with her colleagues and it was recently that she even admitted to having treated them unfairly. Recalling one of her old remarks against Smita Patil, Azmi told News18 that their rivalry was not fictitious and did have some basis to it, but after all, things saw exaggeration. "I feel that I did say some uncharitable things about her, which I regret," Shabana admitted.

A five-time National Award-winning actress, Shabana was last seen in Ghoomer.

