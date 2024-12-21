When Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s DDLJ co-star Mandira Bedi recalled being 'terrified' shooting a song; Saroj Khan compared her to Sunny Deol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's songs created a rage among fans and became a go-to album for Indian weddings in the 90s. Recently, Mandira Bedia, who played a supporting role in the film, revealed that she had rather had a nightmarish experience shooting for one of the popular songs in the film with choreographer Saroj Khan, who compared her dance with Sunny Deol's dancing style.

In an interview with Kareena Kapoor on her talk show What Women Want, Mandira Bedi revealed that, unlike people think, she had a challenging experience while filming the iconic song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna. Although she admitted that working with the popular choreographer was an honor, it was a nightmare because she struggled with dancing.

The actress compared it with her childhood fear of math and said, "I started with a song, 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna,' and I'll tell you that if I have nightmares, as a grown woman, it is about two things—choreographed dance and math exams; that's it. They both give me cold sweat."

Bedi recalled that the legendary choreographer who had worked with the top actors like Madhuri Dixit, Govinda, Salman Khan, and more in Bollywood even compared her dance moves to Sunny Deol.

The actress recalled, "I remember her telling me, 'You know something? You are like somebody I know, somebody I know very well. You are like Sunny Deol. He shakes his shoulders."

Khan explained to her how, as a woman, she should have better hip movements, which became difficult for Mandira, who couldn't get it right. As a result, the whole experience became terrifying for her.

Unlike the fun and easy dancing at parties, The Tashkent Files actress found it difficult to match the precision of Saroj Khan's choreography. However, despite these behind-the-scenes struggles, Mandira's role in the hit film was recognized and is remembered by fans.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in 1995, marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. It featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Mandira Bedi, and more in key roles. The film became the highest-grossing Indian film in 1995, testifying to its success.