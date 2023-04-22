When Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan had ‘war of noses’ while filming Zaalima from Raees; Read the fun story

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance and there is no denying this fact. Every time he romances his actress on the silver screen, fans skip a heartbeat here. Although all his films have some amazing romantic scenes but the one in Raees with Mahira Khan is one of the most loved ones. SRK and Mahira’s on-screen chemistry not only made for headlines in 2017 but also made for a special mention in all the reviews. But in a recent podcast with Anupama Chopra titled All About Movies With Anupama Chopra, Mahira revealed that she had a war of noses in the song Zaalima with SRK.

Mahira Khan reveals the back story of shooting Zaalima with Shah Rukh Khan

Mahira Khan had revealed that Shah Rukh Khan used to tease her during the filming of Raees as she would stop him from doing certain things during their romantic scenes. Mahira shared, “When we were shooting for Zaalima, they all used to make fun of me because I used to be scared, ‘ki kuch zyada na ho jaaye (we do not do anything objectionable). So, I used to be like, ‘you can’t kiss me here, you can’t do this’.” The actor shared that Shah Rukh used to jokingly tease her often. “He used to be like, ‘Kya ho gaya hai’ (What has happened?) He, obviously, used to get a kick out of it as well. He used to tease me, ‘Oh pata hai next scene kaunsa hai’ (Do you know what the next scene is?)” The Pakistani actress further added that because of these restrictions, the makers were confused about what Mahira and SRK should do on the hook step of Zaalima and that is when everyone decided on going for ‘nose-to-nose-kissing’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

SRK is currently shooting for Atlee's Jawan in the city. It also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Grover and Sanya Malhotra. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Suhana will make her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies while Aryan will make his debut as a director soon.

