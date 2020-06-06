When Shah Rukh Khan appreciated Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra for their journey to Hollywood

Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the Hollywood journeys of Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra and here is what he had to say.

and Jonas have managed to make their way to Hollywood rather impressively and time and again, they both receive their due appreciation for having done what they have during their career-spanning so many years. has definitely been a part of their journeys in one way or the other, and during one of his interviews to ANI, the actor answered the question about the divas making it to Hollywood.

He went on to say, “Full appreciation for Deepika and Priyanka, I think what they have done is amazing as a stepping stone to a lot of actors and actresses to move towards Hollywood.” Priyanka has been a part of US show Quantico which aired back in 2015 and she plays an FBI agent. Apart from that, she also worked in Baywatch co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Deepika, on the other hand, was a part of Vin Diesel co-starrer xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

During the same interview, the actor was also asked about his plans to go the Hollywood way and he said, “My dream has been very small and my dream is to make that one film in India which the world loves as much as the biggest hits in India. If I do it as a producer, as an actor, as a light boy, as a spot boy, as a cameraman. whatever I just want to make that one film for India.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh is supposed to be seen in Brahmastra, co-starring and , however, he is yet to announce his next film just yet. Deepika and Priyanka, on the other hand, both have their hands full with their upcoming projects and we cannot wait to see all that is in store for the fans up ahead.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani: Who's performance struck a chord? COMMENT

Credits :ANI

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×