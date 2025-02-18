When Shah Rukh Khan asked his onscreen son Arjan Singh Aujla if superstar’s smoking made him uncomfortable; ‘He was very kind…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to smoking.

Actor Arjan Singh Aujla, who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen son Sameer in the movie My Name Is Khan, recently recounted his initial meeting with Shah Rukh before the shoot and shared his experience of meeting the superstar and spending time with him on set. Arjan shared, “He was very kind. He was smoking, and he asked me if that made me uncomfortable.”

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjan, who was just 10 years old during the shooting of the movie, mentioned how he first met SRK a few days before the shooting started. The two first met at Mehboob Studios for a photoshoot. Arjan said, "I clearly remember that before Shah Rukh Khan entered, there was a rush among people. As soon as he entered the studio, everyone just stood still. They stopped running around."

He recalled and shared one of the standout memories where both of them had to play and shoot the basketball scene. While it took 45 minutes to set up the shot, Shah Rukh Khan went out of his way to make sure Arjan was comfortable.

Arjan added that Shah Rukh would call him for rehearsals, make jokes, and ask him if he wanted coffee. “He always took care to make sure I was comfortable,” he continued, adding that SRK also made his parents feel at ease by cracking jokes with them. Arjan also expressed his gratitude for the warmth Shah Rukh showed during the filming of My Name Is Khan.

On Shah Rukh’s birthday in 2022, Arjan posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, recalling how the superstar made him feel like a friend and someone he could talk to.

My Name Is Khan, directed by Karan Johar, was a massive success, both critically and commercially. The film was praised for its performances, particularly Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Rizwan Khan, and went on to earn over Rs 223 crore worldwide.