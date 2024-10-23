When Shah Rukh Khan asked Main Hoon Na co-actor Zayed Khan if he could act; latter recalls feeling insulted

Shah Rukh Khan's humble and polite nature makes everyone admire him even more. But, in a new interview, Zayed, who shared the screen space with SRK in the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, shared that when he met the superstar for the film, Shah Rukh asked him if he could act. This question upset the Tezz actor, who wanted to ask the Pathaan star if he could act.

Zayed Khan, son of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, entered showbiz in 2003 and entertained the audiences through his role in the early 2000s. He played the memorable role of second lead in the 2004 hit film Main Hoon Na, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Amrita Rao. In a candid conversation with Amrita and her husband RJ Anmol on their YouTube channel Couple of Things, he revealed how he was cast in the film and his meeting with King Khan.

Zayed said that the superstar was already the producer and the main lead in Main Hoon Na, and they were looking for someone to play his younger brother Lucky in the film. So, when he called Farah Khan, who directed the film for another purpose, she asked him to meet her in SRK's office.

He recalled being confused about being called at Khan's office and asked the filmmaker for the reason. But she asked him to keep quiet, which he felt was rude. Still, he maintained his calm, and King Khan came in with a sweet and well-mannered style.

As they exchanged greetings, SRK began to explain the film to him, but Zayed Khan didn't know why they were doing it until the Jawan star mentioned that they were considering him to play the second lead.

Recalling the incident, he said, "He says that we have called you about the second lead part in Main Hoon Na. I couldn't say anything, so he goes, 'yeh sab idhar udhar ki baatein band karte hain. I just want to ask one question: 'Kya tum actor ho? Acting kar sakte ho?’ Mujhe bada bura laga ki aise mujhse kisine aise baat kia. Maine bola, I was born to act."

The Dus actor, who was young then, was hurt by the question. He didn't want to be angry, but the question hit him hard, and he wanted to ask King Khan the same question. But, his reply made Shah Rukh chuckle and not angry. Later, Farah looked over his rushes, and he finally got to play the character that has remained in the hearts of fans.

