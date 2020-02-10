When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she would marry him in THIS throwback video; WATCH

Today, we stumbled upon an old video shared by one of her fans in which Priyanka Chopra can be seen politely turning down SRK's proposal.
5285 reads Mumbai
News,shah rukh khan,Priyanka Chopra JonasWhen Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she would marry him in THIS throwback video.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra is a global star now but the Desi Girl was once a pageant contestant aiming for the stars. The 'Barfi' actress who began her journey back in 2000 and came under the spotlight when she won Miss World 2000. The actress, who dons multiple hats as an actor, singer and producer, is now married to musician Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers. She also spends most of her time in her husband's home country -- US. But thanks to Priyanka's die-hard fans and fan clubs, we rarely miss out on her public outings. Today, we stumbled upon an old video shared by one of her fans and Priyanka proves she was as effortless back then as she is today.

In the video, we get to see Priyanka as a contestant and Malaika Arora as the host. Just like all pageants, the actress was asked a question by the king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and the audience can be heard cheering in the background. PC was asked who would she marry in a hypothetical situation and was given three options. The first one was of an Indian sportsperson, second a businessman or third an actor like him. 

A confident PeeCee politely turned down SRK's marriage proposal and replied that she would marry an Indian sportsperson and also lists down the reason.

Check out the throwback video shared by their fan clubs below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (FAHIYA). (@fahiya_srk_love) on

Not like this bonafide star needs a man to do any of that, but may we say Nick Jonas got so lucky. 

Credits :Instagram/YouTube

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement