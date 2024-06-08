When Shah Rukh Khan called Farida Jalal after her shoulder surgery, veteran actress recalls his 'sweet' gesture

Veteran actress Farida Jalal, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared that Shah Rukh Khan checked on her after she underwent shoulder surgery. She added that he advised her to be patient during her recovery.

For the unversed, Farida Jalal portrayed Shah Rukh Khan’s mother in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She also shared the screen with Salman Khan in movies such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge. Her acting skills have been widely appreciated.

Shah Rukh Khan called Farida Jalal after shoulder surgery

In an interview with India Today, Farida Jalal was asked if she is in touch with Shah Rukh Khan. She responded that she wasn't, explaining that reaching him or Salman Khan is difficult since they have changed their mobile numbers. She shared that during her shoulder surgery, which Shah Rukh has also undergone multiple times, she visited his doctor. Unexpectedly, Shah Rukh called her during that time, which she found very kind.

She then shared how Shah Rukh Khan reassured her and advised her to be patient after her shoulder surgery. She recalled him telling her not to get impatient and that it would take a long time to regain full movement. She said, “'Farida ji, I have to tell you, yeh jo shoulder surgery hai na. Don’t get impatient. It’s going to take lots of time to get back that movement.' I was very worried why I was not able to lift my arm up. He phoned me; I felt so good when he called. He said, ‘Farida ji, just don’t worry, this takes time. After a year, you’ll be able to lift your arm well. But it takes time, so don’t lose patience’, he said”.

Farida Jalal expresses desire to talk to SRK and Salman Khan

Farida Jalal also expressed that she wanted to talk to Shah Rukh and Salman Khan but shared her difficulty connecting with them. She mentioned that she used to call Shah Rukh to congratulate him on his success and films, but now there's no response on that number. She added that if his secretary isn't accommodating, it becomes impossible to reach him, as she no longer has his number.

She hopes Shah Rukh considers how fans like her can contact him. Similarly, she mentioned that she used to frequently talk to Salman but could no longer reach him as he had likely changed his number.

About Heeramandi

Farida Jalal recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi, a series set in British India. The storyline revolves around Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala) encountering challenges when her rival's daughter, Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha), resurfaces. The ensemble cast includes Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, along with Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.

