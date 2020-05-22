When Shah Rukh Khan CLARIFIED he does not perform at weddings but at a venue near the function

Shah Rukh Khan gets talking about all things entertainment, performing at wedding functions, and more in this throwback video. Check it out right here.

is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the industry and well, he has been one for the longest time now. We came across this video of the actor where he spoke about being a superstar, performing at weddings, doing a selected number of films and all things work among other things. He sure did make some rather unknown revelations about his performances and they seem to have our attention.

He got talking about being a superstar, and on that, Shah Rukh says how it is immensely difficult to be a superstar because you get up in the morning and find out that you aren't completely bitten off. He also spoke about how marrying is easy but sustaining it is difficult and one can have kids but to bring them up well is difficult. He also added how as a superstar one tries to get about 89 hours in a day because as you become bigger your desires become bigger too.

Meanwhile, he also spoke about performing at weddings and revealed how it is not about dancing on the mandap while people eat but it is a proper set up of a stadium and how it is as big as the shooting for a song for a Bollywood film. He also made other revelations including how the money is too much and it is not because of his price but because of the setup that comes along with him. Among other things, he also said how going to weddings, or going to birthdays, and other events also pay well. He spoke about all that is important when it comes to him performing and how after the show, he does visit the marriage as a courtesy for half an hour or so and leave.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video here:

Credits :Lehren Retro

