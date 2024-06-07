When Shah Rukh Khan gave warm hug to Shreyas Iyer's mom on her rare stadium visit; KKR captain recalls

Shah Rukh Khan is the proud owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the team that won the Indian Premier League 2024. SRK, who shares a close bond with KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, once gave a warm hug to the latter's mom, Rohini Iyer.

Interestingly, it was her first visit to the stadium. Shreyas spoke about the special moment on his YouTube channel.

When SRK hugged Shreyas' mom

In a video posted on his YouTube channel titled Unplugged- Part 1, Shreyas Iyer recalled the celebrations after winning the final of IPL 2024. Talking about how the atmosphere was on the field, the KKR captain said, "I could see people crying around. My mom, when she came around, she started crying because she is very emotional."

The 29-year-old cricketer remembered that his mother prefers to watch him live on television rather than on the ground. During her rare visit to the stadium, she met Shah Rukh Khan and shared a warm hug with the superstar.

He said, "She watches on the TV so that she could see me closely. But (in) final she decided to come...She also envisioned that she would be coming onto the ground and hugging Shah Rukh Khan (sic)."

Shreyas Iyer admires Shah Rukh Khan

Shreyas Iyer once praised Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh for his 'aura'. Iyer told Star Sports that SRK is 'filled with energy'. "He has got that personality," he added. KKR captain further shared that when Shah Rukh enters the room, the cricketer gazes at him and 'listens to what he says'.

Talking about SRK's energy, he added, "...Bahot hi alag feel hota hai unke saath (It feels different when SRK is around)."

Shreyas Iyer on Kapil Sharma's show

Shreyas Iyer, who recently came on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, recalled his memory of waving at a girl whom he found cute while playing in the Indian Premier League. Iyer remembered that he noticed a 'beautiful girl' in the stands and waved at her during his first year in the IPL.

Iyer further shared that he used to scroll through Facebook hoping that the girl would approach him in his inbox. "I kept checking my messages," he added.

Coming back to SRK hugging his mom, wasn't it cute?

