When Shah Rukh Khan helped his fan propose to a girl and gave him million-dollar advice

Shah Rukh Khan not only mesmerizes everyone with his acting skills but he is also the King of Romance. The actor often encounters questions about love on his social media account whenever he hosts an Ask Me Anything session.

Likewise, Shah Rukh once helped a fan propose to his girl as he was hesitating. The fan approached the actor and SRK blessed him with a piece of wise advice.

When Shah Rukh Khan helped his fan propose to a girl

In 2015, a fan called Sarthak Kher tagged Shah Rukh Khan on his X(formerly Twitter) account and wrote, "@iamsrk Sir please help me ask a girl to prom????"

To this, the Jawan actor replied, "@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you....ha ha." This line motivated the fan and he proposed to the girl he loves. After four months, the girl said yes to the boy.

In 2015 June, the fan tagged the actor and shared four pictures where Sarthak can be seen smiling ear-to-ear as his ladylove said yes to his proposal. He wrote, "I guess thank you @iamsrk !! She said yes!"

Replying to Kher in August 2015, SRK penned, "@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love...and pepper it with a bit of humour." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at the tweets:

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK is now gearing up for his next film titled King which will bring him on the big screen along with Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer. His upcoming films also include Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan. Both are two of the biggest films of YRF Spy Universe and are being eagerly anticipated by fans and the industry.

“This is the twist to the YRF Spy Universe timeline - Pathaan 2 will predate Tiger vs Pathaan and will set up the clash of two cinematic legends on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan is definitely a character that has resonated with the audiences, and there is a constant on-ground demand from the audience to see more of SRK in the spy avatar. Soon after the release in January 2023, Adi and SRK had decided to spin Pathaan into a standalone franchise too within the Spy Universe and the former started ideating the sequel of this all-time blockbuster,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

More about Pathaan 2

Aditya Chopra and his team have worked on the script of Pathaan 2 over the last year. “Pathaan 2 is being designed as the tentpole spy film of the universe that will set things up for bigger conflict in the times to come. It will set up the next phase of YRF Spy Universe's timeline. In fact, P2 sets things up for the big battle between Tiger and Pathaan (Tiger vs Pathaan) in the future timeline,” the source further informed.

Both Aditya and SRK are discussing to take Pathaan 2 on floors by December 2024. Notably, Pathaan 2 will be the eighth film of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and the yet-untitled Alia Bhatt film.

Meanwhile, Pathaan also marked the return of Hindi Cinema in a big way in the post-pandemic world and it’s now time for YRF to amp up the stakes further by scaling new heights with Pathaan 2. After the news went viral, fans are eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh on the big screens again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan calls Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa 'sweetest warmest happiest’ as film turns 30; says he misses Kundan Shah