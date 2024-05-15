When Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track in Bridgerton season 2 made fans go gaga

You'd be lying if you said your heart didn't skip a beat in happiness when you heard the orchestra cover of the title track of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Netflix's popular series Bridgerton Season 2.

The title track was included during one of the scenes in Bridgerton 2 created by Chris Van Dusen. As the third season of the series is releasing on May 16, here's a throwback to the time when fans went gaga hearing the K3G title track in the second season.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track in Bridgerton 2 made fans jump to happiness

A string cover of the title track of the popular Bollywood movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham directed by Karan Johar was used in Bridgerton 2 when Edwina (Charithra Chandran) was getting ready for her wedding with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Apart from this, the scene of the Haldi ceremony also sent fans into a frenzy.

Watch the video:

Check out fans' reactions when K3G title track was used in Bridgerton 2

As we wait for Bridgerton 3, here are some tweets from the past when fans went gaga hearing the title track of K3G in Bridgerton 2.

A fan who is awaiting the third season wrote recently, "nothing will ever match hearing kabhi khushi kabhie gham as a cover on bridgerton like the way i was crying hearing it? to the point that i tried to listen to the song the next day while driving and actually had to pull over because of how hard i was crying"

Another fan wrote in the past, "Seriously love Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on Bridgerton, all the Marigolds and haldi.. Wish there was a bit of mehendi though." A third fan expressed happiness, "OMG KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM IN BRIDGERTON" "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham bgm in bridgerton is the crossover I never knew I needed," read a fourth tweet. Have a look:

Another fan commented, "Not me getting so happily distracted by the music of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham during the #Bridgerton Season 2 Episode 6 opening. Such a beautiful tribute and so fitting for the story" Some other tweets read, "OMG GUYS KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM MUSIC IN BRIDGERTON!!!!! I LOVE THE INDIAN REPRESENTATION AND DIVERSITY IN THIS SEASON," "KABHI KHUSHI KABHIE GHAM IN BRIDGERTON!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG" etc.

More about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Bridgerton

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. Directed by Karan Johar, the story of the film follows a rich family that faces misunderstandings over their adopted son's marriage to a girl belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them.

On the other hand, Bridgerton is an American historical romance television series created by Chris Van Dusen. Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, the series revolves around a fictional family and is set in the competitive world of Regency-era London during the social season of the early 1800s, where young marriageables are inducted into nobility and gentry society.

Meanwhile, Bridgerton 3 Part 1 is set to release on Netflix on May 16.

