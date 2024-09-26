When Shah Rukh Khan ‘kissed’ Siddhant Chaturvedi’s hand at a party, Salman’s gesture left him in ‘tears’ and Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalized letter

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was most recently seen in his action flick Yudhra, has opened up about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and recalled the superstar kissing his hand. While speaking to Mashable India, he also remembered how Salman Khan said good things about him to Rani Mukerji and left him in tears and a letter penned by Amitabh Bachchan over Gully Boy’s success made him feel really special.

Chaturvedi said that at Zoya Akhtar’s house party, someone held his hand and as he turned around, they kissed his hand saying, “You have done such great work.” Siddhant recalled, “It was Shah Rukh Khan. And I was like… this was the first time I was seeing him in person.” The actor said that he had another encounter with Shah Rukh Khan when he bumped into him at a restaurant.

“I was just chilling at Soho house with a few friends. Shah Rukh sir was there and my friends said, ‘Please take us to him to say hello’. He asked, ‘What are you doing later?’ I said ‘nothing’ so he invited me to his home, Mannat. I told him that I am with friends, so he invited them too,” Siddhant said recalling Shah Rukh then said, “Voh launde hain toh hum bhi jawan hain.”

Chaturvedi then recalled that he was on the sets of Bigg Boss to promote his film Bunty Aur Babli 2 when he broke down in tears. He shared how Salman Khan was praising him backstage saying, ‘He does such good work’. Khan wasn’t even telling him this directly but was instead talking to Rani Mukerji saying how this newcomer will go ahead in life. “So that thing really touched me,” Siddhant said.

The 31-year-old further revealed that megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent him a personalized letter after Gully Boy which he found ‘very special’.

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be next seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Triptii Dimri.

