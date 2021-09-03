When Shah Rukh Khan noted Sidharth Shukla’s ‘shareef’ behaviour on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

The untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla came as a shocker for the entire Indian film industry. From friends to fans, everyone is finding it difficult to process the news of his sudden death. Condolences and prayers from all parts of the country have flooded social media. Meanwhile, a throwback video of and Sidharth Shukla also began doing the rounds on the internet.

For the unversed, years ago Sidharth had participated in the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. His partner at the time, Sana Saeed, is Shah Rukh Khan’s onscreen daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. During his guest appearance, the Dilwale actor went to the stage to greet the contestants. Shah Rukh Khan embraced Sana in a hug and also separated her from Sidharth in a sly manner.

A jovial Shah Rukh Khan further went on to quip, "Tum shareef ho maine note karliya hai. Tumne zada mere saamne toh badtameezi nahi ki (You are a gentleman that I have noted. You have not resorted to any insolent behaviour in front of me)." Speaking of the tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla, initially media reports claimed that the star passed away due to cardiac arrest. However, later police said that the exact reason of his demise will only be known once the post mortem report is made available by the doctors.

Reportedly, the actor complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. As per PTI, actor Sidharth Shukla was declared dead on the spot. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time,” said a senior doctor. Sidharth Shukla has won umpteen hearts with his vivid roles across big and small screens. He is known for his work in TV shows including Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss 13 and more. Sidharth has also featured alongside and in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

