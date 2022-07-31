When Shah Rukh Khan 'offended' Satya's JD Chakravarthy with his joke after watching the film

Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most renowned directors in Bollywood. He has given some of the best movies which are still remembered by everyone. One of his most remembered films has to be the gangster drama Satya which clocked 22 years this month. The film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar and JD Chakravarthy among others paved a way straight into the hearts of the fans and not only won 6 Filmfare awards but also a National award among many others. In a recent interview with ETimes, JD Chakravarthy who played the titular character revealed a lot of untold stories of how he was chosen to play Satya and even revealed about Shah Rukh Khan’s phone call after watching the film.

Recalling the memorable incident, JD Chakravarthy revealed that on July 2, an evening before the release of Satya, he got a call from Mani Ratnam. He had watched Satya and JD asked him if he liked the film or not. To this Mani just told JD that someone wanted to talk to him and handed the call. He further said, “That somebody took the phone and said, “Salaam Alaikum.” I said, “Walekum Assalam, kaun bol rahe hain?” The person said, “Doesn’t matter who is talking, just answer one question. If 'Satya' is to become a disaster, what do you think we should do?” I asked him, “May I know your good name please?” He said, “What’s there in the name?” I said, “It’s important. Tell me your name.” He said, “My name is Shah Rukh Khan.”

Adding further JD Chakravarthy revealed that he asked Shah Rukh Khan what should they do if Satya turned out to be a disaster. On this SRK replied. “It’s simple. 'Satya' mein jo JD Chakravarthy hain na usko nikaal kar film mein Shah Rukh Khan ko daal do. SRK further said, “Agar aap mujhe film mein daaloge toh main film ka one two ka four kar doonga.” JD quipped that he understood King Khan was joking. Later SRK complimented him and the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The motion poster of the film has already created a lot of hype and this is going to be that film which will mark the return of SRK on the silver screen. Apart from this, he has Atlee’s Jawaan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

