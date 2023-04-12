When Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra attended Nafisa Ali's polo tournament as chief guests; See throwback pic

On Tuesday, model-turned-actress Nafisa Ali took to social media and shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. The picture was clicked during a polo tournament in Delhi. The veteran actress also shared interesting details about the picture. Nafisa is seen gifting Shah Rukh the 61st Cavalry Regiment’s polo jacket.

In the picture, SRK is seen donning an all-black look while Priyanka has opted for a white polka-dotted dress. Nafisa, in her post, revealed that SRK and Priyanka graced the event as chief guests back then. Along with the picture, Nafisa shared interesting trivia. Her post read, "This was when Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra came as chief guests to our polo tournament in Delhi … we presented him with the regiment‘s polo jacket. My husbands Regiment the 61st Cavalry was formed immediately after India’s independence in 1947 following the amalgamation of the princely states with India. All regular and irregular erstwhile state forces’ cavalry units were disbanded to raise a new Horse Cavalry Regiment. In 1954, the Gwalior Lancers, Jodhpur/Kachhawa Horse and Mysore Lancers, which were the cavalry regiments, were merged to form the 61st Cavalry."

She added, "One of the world’s last remaining horse-mounted regiments — the 61 Cavalry — prominently known for its ceremonial and equestrian roles is set to be converted into a full-fledged armoured regiment. The regiment also participated in the battle of Haifa in Israel. Haifa Day is celebrated every year on 23 September to pay tribute to the Indian cavalry regiments of Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur, which helped liberate Haifa in 1918. The decorated regiment has also earned a Padma Shri, 11 Arjuna Awards, 9 Asian Games medals, a gold medal in Polo World Cup against Pakistan, silver in Jakarta Asian Games, among other accolades in equestrian sports. “The regiment is a symbol of India’s heritage” The Army’s 61st Cavalry has around 300 horses."

Reportedly, Shah Rukh and Priyanka attended the tournament after the release of their hit film, Don. The second part was later released in 2011. Their fans are now eagerly waiting for Don 3.

Work front

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for Jawan in the city. He also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. On the other hand, Priyanka is busy promoting his upcoming series, Citadel. She will soon start shooting for Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

