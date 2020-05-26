When Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra got Berlin down during the promotions for Don 2

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's unseen throwback pictures during the promotions of Don 2 in Berlin are worth a glimpse. Check them out.

and Jonas are two of the most notable actors of the Bollywood film industry who have ruled the hearts of millions for the longest possible time and continue to do so even now. The most common thing among them is that they are now considered global icons who serve as an inspiration for numerous other aspiring actors out there. How the two of them have proved their mettle in the industry is worth praise and there is no denying this fact.

King Khan and PeeCee have worked together in many movies but the ones that created quite an uproar among the audience are Don and Don 2. The Sky Is Pink actress has also done cameos in some of Shah Rukh’s movies. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry is something to look out for in both the movies and ardent fans eagerly wait to see them together on-screen someday again. Do you want to see the two actors together in a movie again? Do let us know in the comments section.

We have recently come across a few throwback pictures from our archives which happens to be from a party that was organized in Berlin, Germany a few years back for Don 2. As we can see, the entire star cast including Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are quite ecstatic as they dance their hearts out at the party. The Baadshah of Bollywood looks dapper in a grey t-shirt teamed up with a black blazer and matching jeans. Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, looks stunning in a light blue bodycon outfit. Needless to say, these pictures are proof that they had quite a blast during the celebrations. Well, that specifically reminds us of the times when lockdown wasn’t a thing, right?

Check out the throwback pictures below:

Talking about Don 2, the action thriller was released back in 2011 and was itself a sequel to the 2006 movie of the same name. The movie was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan himself and directed by Farhan Akhtar. It also features Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Om Puri in pivotal roles. As expected Don 2 went on to become a blockbuster hit. Although numerous speculations are rife about a possible sequel to the movie, the makers as well as other people related to the earlier projects have remained tight-lipped about the same.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan’s professional career, the superstar was last seen in the movie Zero that was released in 2018. It also featured and in the lead roles. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the movie marked late ’s last on-screen appearance. However, despite the best efforts put in by the star cast, Zero failed miserably at the box office. It is after then that Shah Rukh Khan has become quite choosy when it comes to selecting scripts for his movies. Moreover, the superstar has been away from the big screen for almost a year leaving his fans anxious. However, it is hoped that he will announce his new project very soon. Shah Rukh Khan has produced some amazing movies and web series under the banner of his production house in the past year.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, she has now got a foothold not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The actress was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink which also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Chopra herself. It marked her return to the Bollywood film industry after a long period. She now has two projects lined up both of which will be released in online streaming platforms. On the personal front, Priyanka is married to international singer Nick Jonas. The two of them tied the knot back in 2018 and have been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then. PeeCee is currently under home quarantine in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and the rest of her family members. Her cousin Divya and niece Sky are also living with them as of now. The same goes for Shah Rukh Khan who has quarantined himself along with his family members at their residence in Mumbai.

