When Shah Rukh Khan reacted to reports suggesting he is scared of wife Gauri Khan; Watch

During an old interview, Veer Zaara actor Shah Rukh Khan got talking about news of him being scared of his wife Gauri Khan; Watch here

made his Bollywood debut with 1992-film Deewana and post that, the actor featured in a series of hit films and also, flops films. From Veer Zara, Jab Tak Hain Jaan, Ram Jaane, Kal Ho Na Ho, Happy New Year and other films, SRK starred in a galaxy of films, and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback interview of King Khan wherein he talks about personal life and also when he was asked as to what does he have to say to people’s opinions of the fact that he is scared of his wife.

In the interview, which is almost 20 years old, SRK was asked about his views on people thinking if he is scared of his wife and to this, the actor said, “Aap ko yeh baat maloom ho hee nahi sakti, agar aap meri Patni hoti toh aapko pata hoti, you cant really make out because jo do insaano ki relationship hoti hai,, husband and wife,,, lovers, buhut personal hoti hai so koi bhi aadmi bahar se woh relationship samaj hee nahi sakta...chahe woh aapke boyfriend ke saath ho, chahe jisse shaadi hone wali hai uske saath ho.. I cannot understand it from outside. Jo relationship bedroom mein hoti hai, woh bahar se koi bhi nahi samaj sakta.”

Moving on, SRK said that he can’t really do anything if people feel that he is scared of Gauri. “Toi koi logo aisa samajhte honge ki mein darta hu toh very happy, unko aisa lagta ho, koi samjhta hai buhut Pyaar karta hoonga, toh unko aisa ... jo hum dono ke beech mein hain woh hum dono ko maloom hai so if somebody feels I am scared of my wife so…”

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s filmy showdown at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party almost resulted in blows

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×