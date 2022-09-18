When Shah Rukh Khan recalled meeting Prince William, Princess Kate: I forgot what ‘palak’ is called in English

Shah Rukh Khan : the name needs no introduction. The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh has not only created a legacy with his work on the silver screen, but has also enamoured fans all over the world with his charisma, wit, and the gift of the gab. It is no secret then, that SRK is a brilliant storyteller and always has people’s attention with his words. We remembered such an instance, when a few years back, the actor detailed his meeting with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate. Read on to know more.

A few years back, during a promotional event for his film Fan, Shah Rukh Khan talked about meeting Prince William and Princess Kate at the Royal Indian Dinner hosted for them with actors from the country. SRK said, “It was really beautiful…spent a lot of time with them. (I) tried to explain the dishes they were eating. I don’t know food very well. So, at one moment I forgot what ‘palak’ is called in English. I was like, 'somebody please tell me'.. Spinach.. Yes spinach!’” He also said that he did not want to disappoint them and added, “They were really nice, very, very sweet. Spent a lot of time.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been in news after his cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The actor’s appearance as Mohan Bhargav, a scientist wielding the Vanar Astra left fans pleasantly surprised and excited. Recently, talking to the Indian Express, Ayan shared that not only King Khan’s fans but the makers have also been thinking about a spin-off for his character. In fact, the idea was first floated while they were filming for the sequence. Ayan teased that the spin-off might tell the origin story of the scientist. The actor’s role in Brahmastra has led to several fan theories including his return in the sequel. The fans have requested the director to mount a spin-off of Brahmastra’s Mohan Bhargav.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh will be soon seen in the much-anticipated actioner Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from this, he also has Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

