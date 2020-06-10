When Shah Rukh Khan regretted playing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's twin brother in Josh; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan had once confessed about how he regretted playing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's twin brother in their very film together Josh, which released in the year 2000.

enjoys a huge fan following not only in the country but in the entire world. The former Miss World who is currently in her 40s can still make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty. There is no denying this fact that the Fanney Khan actress is aging like fine wine. The winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant, made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Hindi film release with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. Her first commercial success was the Tamil romantic drama Jeans in the year 1998 following which she achieved wider success. The film earned Rai praise for her acting and dancing skills.

In 1999, Aishwarya starred in the romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which became a significant turning point in her career. Aishwarya has entertained the audience with some amazing films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Guru, Jazbaa, Fanney Khan and more. Aishwarya has worked with in few films like Josh, Devdas, Mohabbatein, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Shakti: The Power and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The two collaborated for the first time in the 2000 film Josh where Shah Rukh portrayed the role of Max, Shirley's (portrayed by Aish) twin brother. King Khan regrets the most that he got to play her brother in their first film together.

Recently, we came across a video when SRK and Aishwarya happened to share the stage at a star-studded award ceremony. During the event, while being on the stage, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor made some confessions about playing Rai's twin brother in their very film together. He said, "In the first film, Aishwarya Rai- the most beautiful woman in the world was my twin sister. And people told me that we both look very much alike. I am still living in this misunderstanding that though I played her brother, I at least look like her."

For the uninitiated, Josh was directed and co-written by Mansoor Khan. The movie also starred Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor in the lead roles. It revolved around Max, who lives with his twin sister Shirley in Goa and is enraged when he finds out that she has fallen in love with Rahul, his bitter rival Prakash's younger brother.

Check out the video here:

Talking about their second film, Devdas, SRK had said, “Everything was in place but I left her and when I returned, she had left me. I have been very lucky that I never got the opportunity where she could love me, I could love her (on -screen).” And talking about their film Mohabbatein, the superstar said, "Mohabbatein me ye bhootni thi (She was a ghost in Mohabbatein)." For the uninitiated, Aishwarya had a short role in Mohabbatein which had Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The movie also starred Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh.

Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were last seen together in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Aishwarya had a pivotal role in the film, Shah Rukh had a guest appearance in the role of her ex-husband. Aish and Shah Rukh both make a stunning couple on-screen but have yet not got a chance to work in a movie where the two had a happy ending together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released back in 2018. It also features Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Aish portrayed the role of Sumitra "Baby" Singh who is a famous singer and is tired of her life and wants a break.

Aishwarya will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan after a long hiatus of one year. It is an official adaptation of a fictional novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The historical drama also features Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and others in the lead roles.

On the other hand, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero co-starring and , and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film. Also, SRK participated in the virtual concert to raise funds for COVID 19 warriors that was organized by and Zoya Akhtar.

