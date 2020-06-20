When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he asked people if they would get offended before cracking jokes at award shows

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the jokes he pulls off at award shows and he has a revelation to make about the same. Read on to know more.

Over the last few days, there has been an ongoing debate about the kind of treatment that is meted out to actors at award shows and the kind of jokes that the hosts often crack. However, while there is a set of audience that believes that there is nothing wrong with them, a certain section is strongly against them, especially because they often target newcomers and it can affect them. In fact, in light of the recent incidents, a video of Sushant Singh Rajput from an award show has also been doing the rounds.

Amidst all of this, an old video of talking about the jokes that are cracked at award shows has been doing the rounds and in the video, he explains how it all happens for him. He went on to say how the jokes he cracks at these award shows, he ensures they are already informed to the respective people, including what he will be saying and he also asks them if they would get offended. He also added how he feels that he is wrong, he avoids doing it. He also said, "I thought it would be taken as a joke, because my sense of humour is such. If someone cracks a joke on me, I take it.”

Meanwhile, it was rather recently that Abhay Deol called out award shows and revealed the reason for having boycotted them. He wrote in a post, "indagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”.There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it."

ALSO READ: Father’s Day 2020: SRK, Suhana Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; Celebrating coolest fathers and kids of B town

Credits :India TV

Share your comment ×