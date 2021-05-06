When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his reaction if he got to know Suhana Khan had a boyfriend: I'd rip his lips off

As a throwback on Thursday, we take you back to the time when Shah Rukh Khan graced Koffee with Karan and spoke about his daughter Suhana Khan. Being a doting dad, King Khan revealed how he would react to his daughter's boyfriend.

Among the coolest father-daughter duo, and seem to have everyone's attention. The Badshah of Bollywood is known to be quite the doting dad when it comes to his kids and when it comes to his daughter Suhana, it seems Shah Rukh is like every other father out there. The world knows it as back in the day on the Koffee with Karan season 5 when Shah Rukh graced an episode with , revealed that SRK is quite 'possessive and territorial.'

In the very same episode back in the day, Karan was discussing with Alia the age when she had her first boyfriend. To this, she revealed that she had her first 'legit' boyfriend when she was 16. Hearing this, Karan asked Shah Rukh, "Your daughter is 16, would you kill the person who kissed your daughter?" In an almost straightforward yet funny reply aftera , Shah Rukh said, "I'd rip his lips off." Karan replied, "I so know that." To this, Shah Rukh said, "100 percent." Further, as Karan continued to add that Shah Rukh was already stalking his daughter. But, SRK defended by saying that he is not and that he is 'well-informed.'

Further, in the same episode, Karan revealed that Shah Rukh is quite 'neurotic' about his family. The filmmaker added, "He is territorial and how, and he has a 16-year-old daughter, and if he thinks she has a boyfriend, that's it." A few months back, Shah Rukh was also seen making his way to the airport to drop off daughter Suhana Khan as she left for New York to resume her education.

It was back in 2019 when Suhana enrolled in New York University and her mom had shared a photo of her first day at the college. While fans continue to wait for Suhana's big screen debut, the star kid keeps sharing updates about her life on her own social media handle. It was in 2020 that Suhana opened her personal Instagram handle to the public and since then, she has managed to garner a huge number of followers.

