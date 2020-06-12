  1. Home
When Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan was his grandfather

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film.
Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Veer Zaara, and Mohabbatein, among others, and such is the magic of the films that Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest child, AbRam, once mistook Big B to be Shah Rukh Khan’s father, and his grandfather. Well, it so happened that during Aardhya Bachchan’s birthday bash, AbRam met Big B and in the photo that was later shared by the veteran actor, we could see AbRam shaking hands with the legendary actor but it was AbRam’s expression that caught our attention as the little munchkin was looking at Big B with a lot of surprise.

Well, Big B took to social media to share a photo with AbRam and alongside the photo, Big B posted how AbRam is ‘convinced’ that he is his grandfather as the caption read, “And this be little Abram, Shah Rukh’s little one... who thinks, believes and is convinced beyond any doubt, that I am his father’s father...And wonders why Shahrukh’s father does not stay with him!” To this, SRK had replied, “Sir Aaya Karo na! Please stay at home with AbRam on Saturdays atleast.. He has some really amazing games on his ipad...u can doodle jump with him!”

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film.

Check out AbRam and Amitabh Bachchan's photo here:

