When Shah Rukh Khan said he doesn’t choose directors but directors choose him for a film; Read on

During a recent interview, Veer Zara actor Shah Rukh Khan had said that he doesn’t choose directors but directors choose him for a film

has been ruling the industry since decades and till date, he continues to remain the Baadshah of Bollywood. Right from Deewana to Zero, SRK has had, hits, super-hits and flop films to his credit, but what makes him a bonafide actor is his star presence, acting prowess and the fact that he can play whatever and whichever role on screen with utmost confidence and belief and make his fans believe that as much as he is the Raj of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, he is equally the army officer of Main hoon Na.

Amidst the Coronavirus crisis, since there are no movies shootings or promotional activities taking place, all Bollywood celebs are quarantined at home, and therefore, we got our hands on a major throwback interview of Shah Rukh Khan wherein he talks about films and the fact that unlike popular belief, he is not the one who chooses directors but the directors chose him for a film. In the interview, this Veer Zaara actor says, “Main directors choose nahi karta hu, director mujhe choose karte hai... jab unke pass koi subject hoga and they think I’ll be good enough for it,,,, , they will come and we will do the film.”

Also, Shah Rukh Khan got talking about films and how the industry has a mix of both hits and flops as the actor said, “200 films banti hai,,, kuch achi hogi,, kuch buri Hogi.... media mein aa jaayega ki film industry bure rukh se guzar rahi hai aur ab jo hai film nahi chal rahi hai, aur film flop ho Rahi hai...15-20 saal se mein kuch yahi sunta aa raha hu... lekin films banti rahengi kyunkii india mein mode of entertainment films hee hai... television ka jo software hai woh films hee hai.” On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as of now, the King Khan hasn’t announced his next project.

Credits :Lehren Retro

