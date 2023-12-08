When Shah Rukh Khan said he wanted daughter Suhana Khan to become an actress like Sridevi, Anushka Sharma

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has finally stepped into Bollywood with her debut film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also introduces fresh talents like Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja amongst others. But did you know even years before Suhana Khan’s big debut, SRK had once remarked that the industry is sustained because of the actresses in the industry and expressed being proud of her daughter the day she becomes an actress.

When Shah Rukh Khan expressed a wish to see Suhana Khan become an actress like Anushka Sharma, Sridevi

A few years back, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on the chat show hosted by veteran actor Anupam Kher, The Anupam Kher Show. During the show, the Jawan actor had once revealed that his daughter has a keen desire to become an actress. Since he has grown up around women, thus, he has immense respect for them and his heroines.

SRK said, “Bahut seekhne ko mila hai from Sridevi ji to Anushka and all the girls that I’ve worked with, and I love them all aur meri dili tamanna hai ke meri beti unmein se ek jaisi heroine bane (I’ve learnt a lot from Sridevi to Anushka Sharma, I love them all and have a heartfelt desire to see Suhana act like one of them)”

Shah Rukh Khan on misconception about women in Bollywood

He had also expressed his wish to write a book on acting for his daughter titled, ‘Suhana, on acting… from papa'. He further mentioned how people have certain misconceptions about the industry and say irrelevant things about the heroines. However, he believes that the industry is sustained only because of the actresses.

SRK said, “Aisa log bolte hain jab hum filmon ke baare mein baat karte hain ke ladkiyon ko filmon mein kaam karna thik hai nahin thik hai, x hai y hai ladkiyon ke bare mein bahut upar neeche bola jata hai lekin main iss show pe kehna chahunga ke ye film industry agar kayam hai to heroines ki wajah se kayam hai aur main chahunga with pride ke meri beti jo hai agar heroine banegi to mujhe garv ya fakr kisi auri baat se nahin hoga (When people say that this industry is not suitable for women to work, I would just like to tell that this industry is sustaining only because of the heroines and I would like to say that if my daughter becomes a heroine I couldn’t be any proud her)”

