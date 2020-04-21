When Shah Rukh Khan said 'one cannot force people to like films and it is all about understanding'

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a man of wise words and back when three of his films received a rather mixed response, he spoke about how films work, and the idea of people liking films.

has always managed to grab our attention with things he says and what he does, and this one time, the actor spoke about how two out of three of his films from his own production did not work back. We are talking about Chalte Chalte, Asoka, and Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. During an interview, the actor got candid about the films, and also, the reception of cinema content in general. The actor seemed to have had an insight and understanding of films ever since, and it continues to show.

Shah Rukh spoke about Chalte Chalte being his own production and also expressed his happiness about finishing the film in 4 months and people liked the film as well since it was issue-based. At the same time, the actor also spoke about other two films, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Asoka being good films. However, he went on to add how it is a matter of understanding and how what we think is not always something that other people will understand or in fact, that one can't force people to like a film but as far as expectations and happiness are concerned, all three of the films turned out to be what they wanted to make. He did highlight how one worked and two did not work and it could be that the next film does not work.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero and the actor did not have any release the whole of last year. Fans have been waiting for him to return on screen and while the actor is supposed to be seen in a cameo in Brahmastra starring and , everything has come to a halt amid the ongoing crisis situation.

Credits :Lehren Retro

