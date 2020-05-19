When Shah Rukh Khan said that television actors are much bigger stars than film actors

During an interview, Shah Rukh Khan got talking about why he feels that television actors are more popular than film stars. Watch

It is a fact known to all that before making his big Bollywood debut, was seen in a series of television shows such as Fauji (1988), and others, and post his Bollywood debut- Deewana (1992), SRK was seen in films such as Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Don, Yes Boss, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and others. Now as we speak, Shah Rukh Khan has earned the status of the Badshah of Bollywood and it clearly took a lot of hard work, dedication, determination and of course, good luck to reach the pedestal where SRK is today. Now during an interview dated almost 20 years back, when Shah Rukh Khan was just a few films old in the industry, the actor got talking about the plain fact that be it television, movies or stage, he doesn’t pay heed to the medium because he is solely interested in acting. SRK said, “I personally believe Ki main acting karta hoon...Main TV par karu, films mein karu, stage par karu, sadko par karu...ya apne bathroom mein karu,,,I love acting and I enjoy. There is no difference Ki abhi mein video camera Ke saamne hu,,,toh I am not going to change Ki abhi video hai toh acting alag hogi...ya stage par hai toh acting alag hogi,, I act the same way..”

Moving on, Shah Rukh Khan said that according to him, television stars are much bigger than film stars because if we gauge stardom from value of payment and value of time, TV stars are more popular and it is very difficult to get dates of the TV stars. “I am proud that I work very hard and as long as I work hard, I don’t mind which medium I am working for. Aaj Kal toh tv stars are more popular than film stars, Mere saath buhut saare log hai jo acting karte hai Aur jo television par bhi kaam karte hai toh unki toh dates her nahi milti hai..toh stardom agar value of payment Aur stardom agar value of time mein Ginny jaaye toh television stars are much bigger stars then film stars and they have lesser dates. I don’t think koi aisa importance should be given to this. Jab mujhe shuru mein bola gaya tha yaar tv Star ke saath picture bana rahe ho, kya chalega,” shared SRK.

Also, this Veer Zaara actor said that he feels that nobody looks down upon a TV actor or a TV show because all big directors are making serials, and SRK revealed that he has never felt that he is a lesser actor because he is from the world of television. “Today I don’t think anybody in any which way derogates a serial,,, everybody says yaar buhut Acha serial hai... everybody says yaar buhut Acha serial hai... bade bade Directors serial bana rahe hai and television is as respectable as films..,Aur television mein zyada chance milta hain character play karne ka...toh I am very proud to be from stage, then from television and I am very proud to be in films. Na meine aisa Kabhi socha hai Aur na aisa Mere dimag mein Kabhi baat cross kari that I am a lesser actor because I am from TV. I think as a matter of fact, television makes you more popular,” shared SRK.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video here where he talks about why he feels TV stars are bigger than film stars:

Credits :Lehren Retro

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×