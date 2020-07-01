When Shah Rukh Khan talked about Oscar winning Slumdog Millionaire and revealed why he turned down the film

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Soon after the release of Slumdog Millionaire starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, the film became the talk of the town, and besides receiving accolades from the junta, the film went on to win the Best Picture Oscar. That said, Slumdog Millionaire starring Dev Patel and Freida Pinto and Anil Kapoor minted over $300 million worldwide and till date, the film continues to hold a special place in everyone’s hearts.

But did you know that before the director offered the role of the fictional host to Anil Kapoor, Danny had approached for the role? Well, for all those who don’t know, since SRK had hosted reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Danny Boyle thought SRK to be the ideal choice for the role but to his surprise, SRK refused the role. That’s right! SRK was replaced by Anil Kapoor as the fictional host in Slumdog Millionaire and during an appearance on a chat show, when SRK was asked the reason behind dropping out of the film, he had said that although Danny is a friend but he didn’t sign the film because the host in the film is a bit of a cheat, and having already hosted a reality show on television, SRK thought that if he signs up, his fans will feel that SRK, too was a cheat while he hosted KBC.

"I was very keen that the film be made, because I think that it's a very interesting topic but I didn't do it because the host is a little bit of a cheat, and he was a little mean, and I'd already done the show so I felt if I do it people will feel I do the same thing." He added, "It was a great film," shared SRK. Also, SRK had said that although Danny Boyle felt bad after SRK refused the film, however, SRK said that Danny's love for India is something very special and after he saw the film, he thought Anil had done a fabulous job and deserves every bit of the success.

