When Shah Rukh Khan told author Rohan Mukherjee's dad 'we should take a selfie' 3 years back at a wedding; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor is one of the popular actors in the Hindi film industry, his stardom and charm is truly unmatchable. He has delivered several exemplary performances in the past years including Chak De India, Baazigar, Deewana, Anjaam, Main Hoon Na, Raees, Fan, Ra. One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Devdas, Swades, and others. Recently, an author named Rohan Mukherjee shared a heartwarming story from the time the actor meet his father at a wedding.

The author shared that his dad and SRK had a little chat with the actor. Sharing the photo, Rohan captioned the tweet, "My dad just told me he met @iamsrk at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, THREE YEARS LATER."

Check out the tweet:

Meanwhile, on the work front, King Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4-year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with 'Pathaan' directed by Sidharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which features Taapsee Pannu.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will next feature in Atlee's highly-anticipated film, Jawan. The Chennai Express will be collaborating with the filmmaker for the first time and will also share the screen with Nayanthara in his next. This project will also feature Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It will be released on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe. To note, this is the third film Shah Rukh has announced in the last six months.

