When Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to a discotheque for the first time in slippers; Here’s what happened

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several hit films and web shows and proved his versatility over the years. Well, the actor may be a household name today but there was a time when even he struggled to reach where he is today. Manoj spent a long time in Delhi before he rose to fame with Satya. During an interview with Curly Tales, the Family Man actor revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan who took him to a discotheque for the first time. Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to a discotheque for the first time

Manoj Bajpayee recalled that night and revealed that this was a long time ago when Shah Rukh Khan took him to a nightclub named Ghungroo in Delhi. Manoj further added that he was wearing slippers at that time. According to the actor, somehow a pair of shoes were arranged for him and then he entered inside. The Family Man actor admitted that this was the first time he witnessed this life and got to know what a nightclub is. He revealed that everyone around him was dancing but he was sipping on his wine. Manoj also added that he was the poorest man there.

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Gulmohar, releasing on the OTT platform. This film marks the comeback of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore after a gap of almost 15 years. This film also stars Amol Palekar, Simran Bagga, and many others. He is also all set to reprise his role in the third installment of the popular web show The Family Man. This crime-thriller is helmed by Raj and DK and has a special place in the hearts of the fans.

