When Shah Rukh Khan took Suhana Khan for a bicycle ride and proved he’s a doting father; Check throwback photo

Veer Zaara actor Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan’s throwback photo riding a bicycle is too cute to be missed; Take a look

, besides being a superstar, is a doting father to Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, and often, when SRK gets time from his work, he travels to New York to meet his children- Suhana and Aryan who are studying there. Now, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, since all of us are indoors, and in quarantine, we obviously, don’t get paparazzi photos of the stars but we happened to come across a major throwback photo of SRK and Suhana wherein the two are seen riding a bicycle. In the photo, Shah Rukh Khan, as always, looks dapper but it is that caught our attention as she looks cute as a button while riding a cycle with daddy star. In the photo, while SRK is wearing his sporting a casual look, Suhana Khan, is seen wearing an all pink attire and we totally love her school girl look. Now, amidst a host of Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan, too, extended his support towards the Coronavirus relief funds and also, offered his Mumbai office to the BMC for quarantine facilities. Also, a few days back, SRK participated in an international locked-in concert, called the Together At Home with several eminent celebrities and spoke of the adverse effects of the virus.

Since there are no shootings and other activities whatsoever due to the crisis, Shah Rukh Khan decided to interact with his fans on Twitter and during his #AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar was asked if he has heard Salman’s track Pyaar Karona which was released on ’s YouTube channel and to this, King Khan replied saying, “Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai...” Also, another fan had asked SRK as to when will sign a film because post the debacle of Anand L.Rai’s Zero starring and , SRK hasn’t announced his next film and when the fan quizzed him about his next, SRK said, “Abe sign to kar doon...abhi shooting kaun karega!!.” Also, another fan asked SRK: “When will u announce ur next ...Tired of rumours...and Analyzing ur next by looking at ur looks in video n guessing the film u r doing #asksrk,” and to this, this Veer Zaara actor said, “Don’t tire yourself. It’s obvious I will do some films...it’s obvious they will be made..and it’s obvious you all will know.” Also, ever since Suhana has moved to New York for higher studies, fans have been wondering as to when will she make her Bollywood debut and when BFF Ananya Panday was asked about Suhana’s debut, she had said that Suhana will make her debut whenever she wants to. “She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act," Ananya said. Also, Ananya added that Suhana is is really really talented and that she can’t wait for Suhana’s acting debut.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to come forward and contribute towards the various relief funds, besides , , Anushka Sharma, , and other actors, Shah Rukh Khan, too, provided 25,000 PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra to aid them in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Also, when the Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, took to Twitter to thank the superstar for his contribution, SRK wrote, “Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy.” Also, SRK and his wife, , have given their 4-storey personal office space to be used as a quarantine centre, equipped with essentials for quarantined women, children and elderly. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next film.

Check out the throwback photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan riding a cycle:

