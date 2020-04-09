When Shah Rukh Khan turned into a Rajasthani singer for his role in 1996 film Chaahat

Shah Rukh Khan has had diverse roles to his credit but well, did you know he once turned into a Rajasthani singer for a film? Well, see him get talking about it in this video from back in the days.

Bollywood has been around for the longest time and while there are films that we haven't heard of, some often call for being an underrated success. Even though not all films from back in the day did very well and make huge numbers at the box office as they do now, some of the films simply managed to make a difference on its own. And while films have their own flavour to it, an actor, and the entire cast, does, in fact, bring an equally whole lot to the table. Films from the 90s seem to be the perfect mix of all things drama, fights, songs, and other things that make up the components of a successful super hit, and yet, not all of them make it to the cut. And if you still need your answer to which actor is being referred here, well, it has to be the Badshah of Bollywood, aka King Khan as we call them.

Shah Rukh hasn't always been about movies, and as we know well, the actor has a list of television shows to his credit, and that is how it all began back in the day. However, it was in 1992, that the actor went on to make his big Bollywood debut with Darr and back then, he wasn't the good guy, but the villain, only because he did films like Baazigar, Anjaam, etc. Eventually, the actor got doing well and a film that many think is quite underrated is the 1996 movie, Chaahat. The movie narrates the story of a love triangle of sorts and how things get complicated eventually. Apart from Shah Rukh, who plays Roop, the movie also starred Pooja Bhatt as Pooja and Ramiya Krishnan as Reshma. During one of his interviews, Shah Rukh is seen taking onto dancing while he practices with maestro Saroj Khan and it sure does look well. He took on the role of a singer, a 'Gawaiya' as he called it and for all the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, when you seem him get talking about his character, and other things, you will find yourself gushing over his innocence after all.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video right here:

The movie did fairly at the box office if you equate it to the kind of numbers it would earn today, and well, the movie is thought of as quite the gem by many of those who have seen it already. Though the film is everything that a typical Bollywood buster looks like, it does seem to have a fan base of its own and given it features Shah Rukh, there is no denying all the love that it receives, or received back in the day as well.

Meanwhile, currently, Shah Rukh Khan has been off the hook as far as films are concerned as he decided to spend some time with his family. However, last we hear, the actor did shoot for Brahmastra, which co-stars and along with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, . However, given the ongoing lockdown due to the novel Coronavirus, it looks rather difficult for the film's timely release and it is likely to get pushed to the next year yet again. Apart from that, the actor is said to be in talks for multiple films, however, nothing is concrete just yet, and in fact, he said in a tweet himself, how he will make an announcement if there is anything coming up after all.

In other news, the actor sure has managed to win over everyone with his recent contribution as far as the ongoing crisis is concerned. The actor was in fact, slammed for not speaking up or doing anything for the country, but as it turns out, he did manage to make a huge contribution, one that counts. Apart from supporting the cause of so many initiatives, Shah Rukh, and wife also converted their personal office into quarantine center for the elderly, women, and children, an effort that has been lauded by everyone. It looks like there is no stopping King Khan once he sets n motion, and so, this is what he has done, thereby winning over the hearts of so many, all over again.

