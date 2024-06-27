When Shah Rukh Khan was asked to click Om Shanti Om team's PICS with Mithun Chakraborty on set; Farah Khan recalls

Farah Khan's directorial venture, Om Shanti Om, starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Farah brought several veterans, superstars, and actors together and made them groove with Shah Rukh for Deewangi Deewangi, the song from the 2007 film.

A veteran actor, who was featured in the track, caused a "stampede" on the sets of Om Shanti Om. He is none other than OG Disco King, Mithun Chakraborty. Wait, what?

Shah Rukh Khan was asked to click fans' pictures on the Om Shanti Om sets

During a recent interview with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan revealed that when Mithun Chakraborty arrived on the sets of Om Shanti Om, his fans caused a stampede during the filming of the 2007 movie.

"Mithun Da ke liye was the biggest craze. Even I didn't believe it. There was actually a stampede on set aur Mithun Da bhi bahot saalon baad aaye the (Mithun Chakraborty came after a long time). Lightmen, lightboys (everybody arrived)."

Farah further shared that Mithun Da was the president of the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) at that time.

"So he has done a lot for these workers. Literally, Shah Rukh ko phone de rahe the ki photo khicho. (They were giving their mobile phones to Shah Rukh Khan for clicking pictures with Mithun Da)," she added.

Mithun Da danced with Shah Rukh Khan in Deewangi Deewangi

Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty performed his signature dance moves with Shah Rukh Khan in his sequence from Deewangi Deewangi. Mithun Da did his hook step of I Am A Disco Dancer, the popular track from his 1982 film, Disco Dancer.

Shah Rukh struggling to imitate Mithun Da's steps was quite fun to watch. In a light-hearted moment, SRK even got a pat on his head for copying his moves.

All about Deewangi Deewangi

Deewangi Deewangi featured an ensemble cast of 31 celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta, Lara Dutta, Zayed Khan, and Urmila Matondkar.

The track also starred veterans like Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha, and Jeetendra. It was a homage to John Jani Janardhan, the iconic song from Manmohan Desai's 1981 film, Naseeb.