When Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan co-star had raw onions before shooting a scene with him; Know what happened next

Many Bollywood actresses have echoed the same sentiment about Shah Rukh Khan and it is that he smells phenomenal. Remember when Anushka Sharma spoke about how the superstar smells different every time? While SRK is quite great with perfumes, the superstar once shot a sequence with his co-star after the latter had raw onions for lunch. Rajat Kaul, who shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, recently spoke about his experience of filming the scene while being quite close to the superstar on the film set.

When SRK’s Pathaan co-star had raw onion salad for lunch

In a new interview with Filmibeat, Rajat Kaul, who was recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series, Heeramandi, recalled an anecdote of the situation he encountered on the sets of Pathaan.

Reminiscing about his experience, Kaul said that he was shooting at Yash Raj Studios. He mentioned he reached on time and was asked to grab a bite before Shah Rukh Khan's arrival. SRK reached the set and started rehearsing his lines. Rajat Kaul was then called to shoot the scene with the superstar.

While filming the sequence, Rajat Kaul realized that he had eaten quinoa and raw onion salad for lunch. Talking about shooting the scene near Shah Rukh Khan, Rajat Kaul said, “I was tied up. I am still chewing the salad and he has come this close (shows a hand gesture quite close to his face).”

“I was trying to suss out the smell that all his leading ladies talk about, that he smells so good. I can’t smell that fragrance because I have onions in my mouth,” he quipped.

Rajat Kaul then asked Shah Rukh Khan if he was bothered by the smell of raw onions. “I ask, sir aap mere itne paas ho, aapko smell toh nahin aa rahi hai? (And I ask ‘sir, you are so close to me, can you smell onion on my breath?) He says, “Nahin nahin yaar (No, no man),” Kaul laughs, sharing the incident. The Pathaan actor added that Shah Rukh Khan also laughed at the moment.

Shah Rukh Khan and his collection of perfumes

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan mixes two fragrances - a Dunhill scent and a Diptyque one. Needless to say, Shah Rukh was pretty cool about the raw onion incident, even though he takes fragrance quite seriously.

More about Pathaan

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan hit the screens on January 25, 2023. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan was paired opposite Deepika Padukone. Pathaan also starred John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in it.

