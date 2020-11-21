When Shah Rukh Khan's reply to Ranbir & Deepika calling his chemistry with Kajol 'palangtod' left all stumped

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the world and besides acting, his wittiness also wins hearts. We stumbled upon a throwback video where SRK reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone praising his chemistry with Kajol and well, it will leave you in awe.

If we've to name one undisputed king of hearts as well as of wittiness in Bollywood, then none other than comes to mind. Known for his witty one-liners and epic responses to tweets, King Khan's 'Ask SRK' sessions are a great deal of fun and entertainment for all his fans. Not just this, even in his interviews, Shah Rukh leaves everyone impressed with his intelligence, charm and wit. And today, we stumbled upon an epic throwback video from Dilwale's press conference where SRK responded to and 's praise of his and Kajol's chemistry.

At Tamasha's chemistry meter launch back in the days, Ranbir and Deepika had mentioned that Shah Rukh and Kajol's chemistry is 'palangtod' for them. In the throwback video, we get to see how wittily King Khan responded to the comment and even left everyone stumped by his humour. At first, we see Shah Rukh and Kajol amused by the 'palangtod' comment. He even hilarious reminds all that he and Kajol are married. However, he goes onto praise Ranbir and Deepika and expresses gratitude to them for their words.

Shah Rukh says, "It is very sweet of them. They are great friends, great co-actors. In fact on the way, I read what they said. It requires a big heart to have this kind of feeling for other actors. Of course, we've been there for 20 years. And we've tried to create (this chemistry), by chance, actually. Humko toh pata chalta nahi hai, ki hamari khidhki tod hai, palangtod hai, ghar tod hai. We've never thought it that way. Just because we don't have this thought in our mind, that is why it appears natural. But having said that, both of them are fantastic too."

Take a look at the video of Shah Rukh Khan:

Coming back to current times, Shah Rukh and Deepika are reportedly starring together in a film titled Pathan. The shooting for the same apparently kicked off in Mumbai recently and King Khan was seen flaunting his long locks on the sets of the Pathan. Reportedly, it is an action film helmed by Siddharth Anand. While fans of King Khan have been waiting for the official announcement, the photos of SRK on the sets added fuel to the speculations of the film going on floors. Apart from this, speculations are rife that Shah Rukh may also have shot for a cameo in 's Laal Singh Chaddha.

