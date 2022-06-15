When Shah Rukh said he regretted not expressing enough love to his parents: I should've told them

Shah Rukh Khan is probably the biggest superstar and the most charming man in the country at the moment. However, his current position is not because of his mere luck but thousands of hours of work and there’s no doubt in that. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan has, time and again, expressed his feelings for losing his parents at an early age. He has often talked about his family in various talk shows and interviews. However, in one such show, aired in 2018, King Khan had expressed the importance of showing love to our parents.

SRK had appeared on Salman Khan’s show ‘Dus ka Dum’ season 3 with Rani Mukherji and had said, “I am a father to three kids and all parents wish that their children remind them once a month, once in six months or even once in a year that I love we love you. After my parents died, I realised that I should've told them that I love them a few more times.”

However, in a 2011 interview with Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his parents. He said, “I think both parents are really important for children and it’s a great gift of God if children have both their parents. I lost my parents very early, so I attach a huge amount of importance to having them with you. I fight with my wife saying that a father is more important but I guess that’s a bias being a father. A father needs to be a guardian, a parent, someone who one can look up to. But most importantly, to be a friend.” He added, “More than my father’s strictness, goodness, his education or all the ideals that he gave me, what I miss most is having a friend.”

For the unversed Shah Rukh Khan had lost his father, Taj Mohammed Khan when the actor was just 15 years old. Shah Rukh’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan also succumbed to a prolonged illness in 1990.

Meanwhile, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. After a 4-year hiatus, he is returning back on the silver screen with three big films namely 'Pathaan' directed by Sidharth Anand, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, and ‘Dunki’ directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.