When Shaheer Sheikh said Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is one of the best shows of his life

Shaheer Sheikh had once got talking about two of the best shows of his life and well, we bet you might agree to his pick. Read on to know more.

Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has definitely paved the way to success for himself and as it turns out to be, the actor has picked his best shows in life, back when he did an interview during the earlier days. The actor has managed to put together some of the finest works and he continues to be the best actors on television, something that fans agree to and something that will probably never change.

Shaheer was once asked about naming the best shows of his life and as it turns out, he picked Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In fact, it comes as no surprise that he picked these two shows given how he has been on a major throwback spree as he continues to share memories and photos from Mahabharat during his current series of photos and posts in his walk down the memory lane. The actor is yet to move on to Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, however, we are sure he will have so much to say about the show as well and make revelations that not all of us know about.

Meanwhile, Shaheer and Erica Fernandes co-starrer KRPKAB is back on the screens given the lockdown and it did come across an extremely happy piece of news to his fans as well as the actors. In fact, Erica went on to highlight how back when the show was about to go off-air, it was the love of fans that brought it back on screen and this time around too, it happens to be no different.

In a recent interaction with us, the actor had also got talking about the issue of non-payments and he told us, "It is a difficult time for everyone and I do understand the pressure and stress that the daily wage workers are going through. They are going through much worse times. I am of course not going to put extra pressure on any people I work with. I am going to be supporting as many as I can, be it my staff, people who were financially dependent on me. I am going to continue supporting them and hopefully, everyone is able to do that."

