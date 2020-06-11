When Shahid Kapoor admitted Kiara Advani would look good with Sidharth Malhtora; Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani shared screen space in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and the film was a massive success at the box office

and Kiara Advani shared screen space in Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh and ever since, the two have been great friends. In the past, Kiara and Shahid made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show as BFF’s, and today, we got our hands on a throwback video wherein Neha Dhupia asks Kiara whether she is dating someone and when Kiara denies, Neha asks her as to why is she not dating anyone. To this, Kiara says because she hasn’t found love which is why she isn’t dating anyone.

Moving on, when Neha Dhupia asks Shahid Kapoor that sine he is her BFF, she would want to know that if Shahid was to set her up with anyone from the business, who would he choose and to this, Shahid, unapologetically, says that she would look good with . Furthermore, Shahid adds that as a matter of fact, she would look good with anyone since she is a pretty looking girl. Well, for all those who don’t know, it has been rumoured that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are dating each other and although the two haven’t confirmed their relationship status, however, rumour-mill continues to buzz with their love affair.

A few days back, while interacting with fans on Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra was asked by a fan to describe Kiara in one word, and the Marjaavaan actor said ‘Shershaah’. Also, on the work front, Sidharth and Kiara will be sharing screen space for the first time in Shershaah and talking about Shershaah, the film is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

