When Shahid Kapoor called out a reporter for asking Kiara Advani about kissing scenes from Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani was released last year and received tremendous response from the audience. It has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

and Kiara Advani’s movie Kabir Singh released in 2019 and became a blockbuster hit. The romantic drama happens to be a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. Everything including the plot, star cast, and music received a humongous response from the audience. Talking about Shahid, the actor is known to be very vocal about his opinions and displays the same during press conferences or promotional events. That is exactly what he did on one such occasion.

This happened during the trailer launch event of Kabir Singh. A reporter asked Kiara Advani about the number of kisses that will be seen in the movie. The actress replies by stating that she did not keep count and that one has to watch it to know the same. Shahid also interrupted in between and said ‘Usi ka paisa hai.’ However, the reporter seemed dissatisfied with the answers and began pestering Kiara with the same question again.

This left Shahid Kapoor irked who then decided to shut the man down. He even asked whether the latter never had a girlfriend in a long time. Post that, the same reporter apparently tried to dodge the topic and misquote the actor’s words. He snapped again this time and stated that it is something which the reporter assumed and not what he actually said. Shahid did not stop here and slammed the latter for repeatedly asking questions on the kissing scenes. He further added in a sarcastic tone that people have also acted in the movie.

