When Shahid Kapoor finished rehearsals for the song Tu Mere Agal Bagal in 5 min and surprised everyone; Watch

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh opposite Kiara Advani and next, he will be seen in Jersey.

, we all know, is an amazing dancer and while he has often mesmerized us with his dancing, today, choreographer Bosco shares a BTS video from the film Phata Poster Nikala Hero and revealed a fun fact that Shahid Kapoor rehearsed for only five minutes for the song and got done with it as alongside a video, Bosco wrote, “Fun fact : Can’t believe this was exactly 6years ago and the rehearsals lasted with @shahidkapoor for exactly 5 mins.” In the said video, Shahid is seen rehearsing for the song- Tu Mere Agal Bagal and we can see Shahid Kapoor dancing with choreographer and his team. In the video, Shahid is seen wearing shorts and ganji and as always, looks dapper.

Well, this doesn’t amaze us because right from his debut film, Shahid has managed to wow all of his fans with his amazing dance skills and since we all are under a lockdown, this video came as a sigh of relief for all his fans. Recently, Shahid engaged in a funny online banter with wife Mira Rajput where she ended up taking a “sweet revenge” on him. It all started when Shahid posted a short video on Instagram where he is seen flirting with Mira and calling her “sexy” and he captioned the video, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine.” Soon after, Mira took to the comment section and wrote, “Revenge is in the mail”. Later, Mira made sure to take her share of revenge as she posted a throwback picture of the actor where a young Shahid features on the cover of a magazine and captioned it, “Revenge is sweet.”

Post 's demise, Shahid Kapoor tool to social media to express a sense of grief as he wrote, "You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family."

Check out the video of Shahid Kapoor rehearsing for Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai:

