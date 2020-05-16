When Shahid Kapoor got his swanky office designed by Mira Rajput’s sister ‘from across the globe’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the IT couple of Bollywood. Mira shared her sister’s post on social media recently that revealed that Shahid’s office space in Mumbai was designed by her elder sibling. Check it out.

and Mira Rajput are a couple who have always managed to make heads turn when they step out for events in the city. Amid the lockdown too, their cute shenanigans like Shahid teasing Mira with a video or talking about household duties, everything has made fans curious to know more about the couple. Interestingly, Mira’s sister recently revealed that Shahid Kapoor’s Mumbai office space was designed by her over video calls from across the globe and the star wife shared the post on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, Mira shared her sister Noor Wadhwani’s social media post where she had shared stunning photos of Shahid Kapoor’s office that was designed by her over video calls from a different part of the world. In the stunning office space, we could see the gorgeous lighting, sprawling furniture and gorgeous tables for meetings. Not just this, Noor also shared a photo of Mira and Shahid posing at the latter’s office designed by her. Mira’s sister revealed that she had sent her sibling plans and sketches over call. It was Shahid’s wife Mira who executed everything on the ground level.

Taking to Instagram, Mira’s sister wrote, “Three years ago, over a couple of FaceTime sessions with my younger sister, we designed this rental ‘office-meeting-vanity pod-call-it-what-you-want’ space. I shared a few ideas and some super rough sketches from across the globe and she executed on the ground in Mumbai. I never really shared it coz I kept waiting to make a trip back to India to style and photograph it certain way. That trip didn’t happen and the iPhone pictures faded back into the cameraroll.I waited for that trip back, for that perfect time, the perfect picture, that perfect light, and while I waited, the moment passed. Of course in the grand scheme of things, with everything going on in the world right now, the pictures are quite insignificant. The fact that I can’t just hop on a plane back to India, that I don’t know when next I may be able to give a hug to my parents and sisters, and the realization that we just never know what tomorrow holds, to seize the moment- that, couldn’t be clearer.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s office designed by Mira Rajput’s sister:

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira are spending time at home amid the lockdown. The diva keeps sharing photos of the decadent desserts she is making amid the lockdown. Recently, Shahid shared a funny video of himself talking in a funny tone to annoy Mira. The cute video went viral on social media among his fans. On the work front, Shahid will be seen in the Jersey remake that is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

